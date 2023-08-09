Princess Eugenie treats fans to new snaps to mark Beatrice’s birthday

Princess Eugenie has been celebrating her sister!

The royal’s older sister, Princess Beatrice, marked her 35th birthday yesterday.

In honour of the occasion, Eugenie chose to take to social media late last night to share some never-before-seen snaps of the sisters.

The two throwback images showcase Eugenie and Beatrice – the daughters of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson – enjoying a winter’s walk on the beach.

The adorable photos see the pair beaming and giggling together, wrapped up in winter coats, hats and scarves.

“Happy birthday to my big sissy.. love you so much xx,” 33-year-old Eugenie gushed in her caption, in tribute to Beatrice.

Many of the royals’ fellow fans have since been taking to Eugenie’s comments section to extend their own well-wishes to Beatrice.

“What fabulous photos of you two sisters, happy birthday Bea,” one follower penned.

Credit: Princess Eugenie Instagram

“Happy Birthday to Princess Beatrice! Cute photo of you both,” another replied.

“A very happy 35th birthday to Princess Beatrice. I hope you have a lovely day with your beautiful family,” a third fan added.

Princess Beatrice’s special day comes just a few months after she became an aunt again for the second time.

On June 5, Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank announced that they had welcomed another baby boy into the world. The couple, who tied the knot in October 2018, were already parents to two-year-old son August.

Credit: Princess Eugenie Instagram

“Jack and I wanted to share the news that we had our little boy, Ernest George Ronnie Brooksbank on 30th May 2023 at 8.49 weighing 7.1lbs,” Eugenie revealed in the caption of her post, alongside a heartwarming snap of toddler August meeting his baby brother.

“He is named after his great great great Grandfather George, his Grandpa George and my Grandpa Ronald,” Eugenie wrote, before concluding: “Augie is loving being a big brother already.”