Princess Eugenie shares sweet unseen pics of baby August

New-mum Princess Eugenie celebrated Father’s Day yesterday by sharing a series of adorable unseen photos featuring her husband Jack Brooksbank and their baby boy, August.

Taking to Instagram on Sunday evening, the 31-year-old shared four new photos to mark the occasion. In the first gorgeous snap, we see new dad Jack beaming at the camera, while pushing his little one along in his pram.

@princesseugenie

The next photo is a lovely family shot, where we see Eugenie and Jack out on an adventure, wrapped up in coats and hats, with little August attached to Eugenie in a baby carrier.

The third photo is another sweet snap of Jack cradling his new son, while the last photo is a real representation of what fatherhood is sometimes like, with both Jack and his baby boy laying out on the couch, the 35-year-old dad fast asleep.

@princesseugenie

“Happy Father's Day to you my love,” Princess Eugenie wrote in the caption, before lovingly adding, “you are the ultimate father to our boy!!”

Princess Eugenie welcomed the birth of her first child four months ago, on February 9. Announcing the wonderful news, Eugenie shared a black and white photograph of her baby boy's tiny hand clutching onto both of his parents, simply captioning the image with three blue heart emojis.

The Royal Family confirmed the little lad’s arrival by releasing a statement which read, “Her Royal Highness Princess Eugenie was safely delivered of a son today, 9th February 2021, at 0855hrs at The Portland Hospital. Jack Brooksbank was present.”

“The Queen, The Duke of Edinburgh, The Duke of York, Sarah, Duchess of York, and Mr and Mrs George Brooksbank have been informed and are delighted with the news,” the statement continued, adding, “Her Royal Highness and her child are both doing well.”

Since her baby boy’s arrival, it appears that Princess Eugenie has been truly loving motherhood, and celebrated her very first Mother’s Day this past March.

“I'm so excited to be August's mum and as you can see I'm enjoying my first Mother’s Day,” she wrote alongside an adorable snap of little August laying on a baby blanket outside amongst some blooming daffodils.