Princess Eugenie shares stunning family photo to celebrate Easter

Princess Eugenie is absolutely loving life as a new mum and has shared the sweetest family photo to celebrate her first Easter with her baby boy.

Taking to social media on Monday afternoon, the 31-year-old mum shared a stunning family photo of herself, her husband Jack Brooksbank and their two-month-old son August Philip Hawke Brooksbank.

In the wholesome photo the happy family are standing underneath a blooming tree, with little August snuggled into his dad’s chest. “Wishing everyone a Happy Easter and a blossoming Spring,” Princess Eugenie lovingly wrote alongside the gorgeous snap.

It wasn’t long before the comment section was flooded with messages from people wishing the couple a very happy Easter, and commenting on how lovely the photo was.

This is only one of many ‘firsts’ Princess Eugenie will have as a new mum, after she recently celebrated her first birthday since welcoming her little one into the world. “I got the best present I could ask for!!” she shared on Instagram two weeks ago, referring to her wonderful little bundle of joy.

The day after her thirty-first birthday, Princess Eugenie shared two adorable photos to mark the occasion. In the first beautiful photo we see both of the new parents gleefully gazing into one another’s eyes, as little August is cradled in his mother’s arms.

In the second photo we see a snapshot of August’s face as he rests his head on his dad’s shoulder, wearing a little star-patterned white hat and a white cardigan/jumper with his name embroidered on the back.

On March 14, Princess Eugenie shared another sweet image of her darling boy to celebrate her very first Mother’s Day. “I'm so excited to be August's mum and as you can see I'm enjoying my first Mother’s Day,” she wrote alongside a photo of little August laying on a baby blanket outside, surrounded by beautiful bright daffodils.