Princess Eugenie shares heartfelt birthday tribute for sister Beatrice

Princess Beatrice is now 33-years-old after celebrating her birthday yesterday. To mark the occasion, her sister, Princess Eugenie shared such a lovely birthday tribute filled with adorable throwback snaps.

Taking to Instagram on Sunday afternoon, the new mum shared a video montage of photos of Beatrice throughout the years, as the empowering song, This Is Me, played in the background.

Many of the sweet snaps were childhood photos of both Beatrice and Eugenie from when they were small children to photos of them both now, married and with/expecting a baby of their own.

“Happy Birthday to my big sissy,” Eugenie lovingly wrote in the caption, adding, “BeaBea you are sensational and I have loved every minute watching you be brave and true…and you…and now a mummy to be 🙂 #iloveyou.”

Meanwhile, Beatrice’s husband Edo Mapelli Mozzi shared a stunning black and white photo of himself and Beatrice to his own Instagram account, writing, “Happy Birthday my love. I love you with all my heart,” followed by a heart emoji.

The exciting news that Princess Beatrice is expecting her first child was announced three months ago, when a statement was released by the Royal Family’s Instagram account.

“Her Royal Highness Princess Beatrice and Mr Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi are very pleased to announce that they are expecting a baby in autumn of this year,” the statement read.

“The Queen has been informed and both families are delighted with the news,” it continued alongside a stunning photograph from the couple’s intimate wedding which took place last summer.