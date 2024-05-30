Princess Eugenie shares glimpse of son Ernest to mark first birthday

Princess Eugenie is celebrating!

Today (May 30), the royal is marking the first birthday of her second child, Ernest.

Eugenie welcomed her little one into the world last year, alongside her husband Jack Brooksbank. The couple are also parents to their three-year-old son August.

In honour of the special occasion, Eugenie has taken the opportunity to share a rare glimpse of her youngest son.

On her Instagram account, the 34-year-old chose to post numerous images of Ernest throughout his first year, including a photo of him wearing a football shirt. The final snap adorably features August giving his younger brother a kiss on the forehead.

“One year of you my dear Ernest. Happy birthday!!” Eugenie penned in the caption of her daughter.

The royal, who is the daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson, went on to write: “We all love you so much, especially your enormous smile you give the world.. but you always save an extra special one for Mumma. Xxx”.

Following the heartwarming tribute, many of Eugenie’s 1.8M followers have since been taking to her comments section to express their own well-wishes.

“Aww how precious. Happy 1st Birthday Ernest.. such a special day for a special little boy,” one fan commented.

“Happy birthday Ernest, have an amazing first birthday!” another replied.

“Happy birthday, can’t believe it’s been a whole year,” a third fan added.

Princess Eugenie, who tied the knot with her husband Jack in October 2018, announced her pregnancy with the pair’s second child in January 2023.

Then, in June of last year, the couple confirmed that they were now parents-of-two, after welcoming a beautiful baby boy.

“Jack and I wanted to share the news that we had our little boy, Ernest George Ronnie Brooksbank on 30th May 2023 at 8.49 weighing 7.1lbs,” Eugenie wrote on Instagram at the time, alongside a sweet snap of the newborn.

“He is named after his great great great Grandfather George, his Grandpa George and my Grandpa Ronald. Augie is loving being a big brother already,” she added.