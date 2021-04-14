Princess Eugenie pens emotional tribute for her grandad Prince Philip

Princess Eugenie has shared a heartfelt tribute in honour of her late grandfather, Prince Philip, who passed away last Friday.

Taking to Instagram this afternoon, the 31-year-old shared a series of family photographs featuring herself and her grandfather, alongside a touching tribute.

“Dearest Grandpa,⁣ We all miss you,” Eugenie wrote, continuing, “You would be so touched by all the tributes that have been shared with me the past few days.”

“People remember sitting next to you at a dinner, or shaking your hand once, who remember you saying hello in passing, or remember how much their DofE (Duke of Edinburgh) award meant to them.”

“I remember learning how to cook, how to paint, what to read. I remember laughing at your jokes and asking about your spectacular life and service in the navy. ⁣I remember incinerating the sausages and you swooping in to save the day.⁣ I remember your hands and your laugh and your favourite beer,” she lovingly recalled.

“I will remember you in your children, your grandchildren and great grandchildren. ⁣Thank you for your dedication and love for us all and especially Granny, who we will look after for you. ⁣With all my love, Eugenie.”

In the first image which Eugenie shared, we see the new mum and her sister Beatrice smiling with their grandfather at a Royal event. The following photo is a sweet throwback to Princess Eugenie as a child looking up to Prince Philip as he fondly pats her on the head.

It was announced on Friday morning that the Duke of Edinburgh passed away peacefully at his home in Windsor Castle.

“It is with deep sorrow that Her Majesty The Queen has announced the death of her beloved husband, His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh,” the statement read, adding, “The Royal Family join with people around the world in mourning his loss.”

Since then, it has been confirmed that a ceremonial Royal funeral will take place this coming Saturday, April 17 at 3pm, which will be televised for all who wish to watch at home.