Princess Eugenie celebrates sister Beatrice amid pregnancy announcement

Princess Eugenie has been congratulating her sister on her baby joy!

Yesterday (October 1), Princess Beatrice announced that she is expecting her second child with her husband, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi.

The couple are already parents to their three-year-old daughter Sienna, as well as Edoardo’s eight-year-old son Wolfie from his previous relationship.

The pair confirmed their pregnancy with a sweet snap of themselves, as well as an additional photo of Edoardo taking their two youngsters out for a walk.

Representatives for Beatrice and Edoardo confirmed that they will be welcoming their newborn in “early spring”, and that “both families are delighted with the news.”

Now, following the heartwarming announcement, Beatrice’s younger sister Eugenie has been sharing her own congratulations.

Last night, Eugenie – who is a mum herself to her sons August (3) and Ernest (1) – took to Instagram to post photos of the two couples enjoying a family beach walk during the Christmas holidays.

“Congratulations Beabea.. So looking forward to more on this journey of motherhood together. And adding another little one to the gang,” Eugenie gushed in her caption.

"I couldn't find a single group shot of us, so this one from Christmas 2022 will have to do. Xxxx,” the 34-year-old teased further.

The princesses’ mother, Sarah Ferguson, also recently took to social media to express her delight over her newest grandchild.

On Instagram, the Duchess of York revealed a cute image of herself and Beatrice interacting with little Sienna.

“Words can't quite express the joy and excitement I feel as you and Edo prepare to welcome another precious addition to your beautiful family. Becoming a granny again fills my heart with so much happiness and gratitude,” Sarah penned.

“Watching you grow as a mother has been one of the greatest privileges of my life,” the 64-year-old continued.

“I cannot wait to meet this little one and to share in all the wonderful memories we will make together,” Sarah concluded, adding: “Wolfie, August, Ernie and Sienna will be over the moon to have the fifth member of the five aside!"