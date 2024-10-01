Princess Beatrice reveals she is expecting her second child

Princess Beatrice is pregnant!

Congratulations are in order for Princess Beatrice and her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi as they have revealed they are expecting their second child together.

The couple already share a three-year-old daughter named Sienna together, while Edoardo also has an eight-year-old son named Wolfie from a previous relationship.

The wonderful news of Beatrice’s pregnancy was shared on the official Royal Family Instagram page.

A photo of Beatrice and Edoardo was posted by the palace online alongside another snap of Mapelli Mozzi with his little ones enjoying a walk through a forest.

The sweet post is captioned, “Her Royal Highness Princess Beatrice and Mr Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi are very pleased to announce that they are expecting their second child together early in the new year; a sibling for Wolfie and Sienna”.

“His Majesty The King has been informed and both families are delighted with the news”.

Many social media users took to the comments to congratulate Beatrice on her pregnancy news.

One commenter wrote, “yayyy!! congrats!! another royal baby!!”.

“Huge congratulations to The Princess and her adorable little family”, penned a second commenter.

A third Instagram user added, “Wow congrats princess beatrice”.

Beatrice and Edoardo were first romantically linked back in 2018. They later announced their engagement in September 2019, after Edoardo got down on one knee while the couple were in Italy.

The pair were set to tie the knot in early 2020 but had to reschedule the event due to the COVID-19 pandemic. They went on to get married on July 17, 2020 in a private ceremony in the Royal Chapel of All Saints at Royal Lodge, Windsor.

The Princess and interior designer announced the birth of their daughter, Sienna, in September 2021.

Congratulations again to Beatrice and Edoardo on their very exciting news!