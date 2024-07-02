Princess Beatrice praises mum Sarah Ferguson after cancer battle

Princess Beatrice has opened up about her mum, Sarah Ferguson, being an inspiration to her following her recent health battles.

Sarah, the Duchess of York, revealed that she had been diagnosed with skin cancer in January of this year, just months after she underwent treatment for breast cancer last summer.

Beatrice has now shared a sweet tribute to her mum, admitting that she ‘learns from her every day’.

During an interview with OK!, the Princess explained, “My mum is always inspiring and inspiring me”.

“She's one of the people that whenever life throws something really hard at you, she turns back to being one of the most joyful individuals”.

“I think what she's been through in the last year, it really made a lot of people get checked. She's really kind of come through the other side and it's just so wonderful”.

Beatrice then confessed, “I love learning from her every single day – whatever you go through, turn back to joy, turn back to love and kindness”.

After sharing her cancer diagnosis with the world, Sarah opened up about her ill-health and urged the public to get checked.

On Instagram she wrote, “I was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2023 and melanoma, an aggressive form of skin cancer, this year and had it not been for the diligence and care of my physicians, my situation could have been so much worse”.

“It was a busy 2023 and I almost put off my routine mammogram, but my sister Jane convinced me to go”.

The Duchess of York continued, “After undergoing a mastectomy and reconstruction, I could only hope that I was in the clear, which is why a new diagnosis of skin cancer came as a shock. I’m now in the best hands and feeling positive with the support of my family”.

“Days could make the difference between life and death, so please don’t skip or put off your #healthchecks and urge your loved ones to go to theirs. Help #preventcancer. #CancerAwareness”.