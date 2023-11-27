Princess Andre admits how she feels about dad Peter’s new baby

Princess Andre has finally broken her silence on her father Peter Andre welcoming his fifth child!

Last month, the Mysterious Girl singer and his wife Emily surprised fans when they announced that they are expecting their third child together.

The couple are already parents to seven-year-old son Theo and nine-year-old daughter Amelia. Alongside the youngsters, Peter also co-parents 18-year-old Junior and 16-year-old Princess with his ex-wife Katie Price.

Now, one month after her father and stepmum shared their exciting news, Princess has decided to speak out on how she feels about her incoming new sibling.

In an interview with OK!, the social media star was asked about the Andre family’s baby news.

"I'm honestly so excited," Princess gushed, adding: "I literally love babies, they're just so cute, so I'm really looking forward to it."

Princess was then asked if she is ready and prepared to help out with her newborn sibling’s nappy changes.

"I wouldn't say fully on board!” she laughed in response.

"No, I'm only joking. I feel like I'm a good big sister, and now that I'm older I can help with things and look after the baby,” she detailed.

On October 12, 50-year-old Peter and NHS doctor Emily chose to use social media to reveal their pregnancy to the world.

The couple, who have been together for the past 11 years, took to Instagram to post a heartwarming snap of both of them outside, with the 34-year-old expectant mum sweetly holding up a strip of sonograms.

“We are delighted to share the news with you all. A new addition to our family in 2024,” they exclaimed in their joint caption.

“The kids are so excited, so are we,” Peter and Emily added at the time.