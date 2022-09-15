Prince William reveals Queen’s death reminds him of Diana

Prince William has been grieving openly with the public following the death of his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II.

The Prince of Wales visited the Sandringham estate earlier today, along with his wife Catherine, Princess of Wales. The couple greeted the sizable crowds and looked through the endless number of flowers that have been left at Sandringham in tribute to the late monarch.

Prince William took his time talking to members of the crowd, and even mentioned to some of them about how the Queen’s passing is bringing back memories of the tragic death of his mother, Princess Diana.

54-year-old Jane Wells from Lincolnshire spoke to the Prince of Wales about Diana’s passing. “He said how difficult it was yesterday and how it reminded him of his mum’s funeral,” Jane explained. “Catherine said it’s just been such a difficult time for all of them, for the whole family.”

Yesterday, Prince William took part in a solemn procession with other senior members of the royal family. He walked behind his grandmother’s coffin as it made its way from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall, where the late Queen is currently lying in state until her funeral on Monday, September 19.

During his conversation with mourners, Prince William opened up about how “challenging” he found the experience to be.

“Doing the walk yesterday was challenging, it brought back a few memories,” he said candidly.

“It’s one of these moments where you kind of think to yourself, ‘I’ve prepared myself for this’, but I’m not that prepared,” he admitted. “It’s this weird kind of thing, because we knew she was 96.”

Catherine, the Princess of Wales, revealed to other members of the public how the Wales’ children are finding the grieving process. Prince George (9), Princess Charlotte (7) and Prince Louis (4) had only just started their new school on the same day their great-grandmother died.

“My daughter asked her how the children were doing, and Kate thanked her and said yes, they were doing well and they were being looked after at school, so that was a nice exchange,” one mourner noted.