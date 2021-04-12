Prince William pens emotional tribute to honour his grandfather

Prince William, the Duke of Cambridge has shared a very heartfelt tribute to honour his late grandfather Prince Philip.

Taking to Instagram this afternoon, Prince William shared a lovely photo of his eldest son, Prince George, on a carriage with William’s grandfather, the Duke of Edinburgh.

“My grandfather’s century of life was defined by service – to his country and Commonwealth, to his wife and Queen, and to our family,” William lovingly wrote in the caption.

“I feel lucky to have not just had his example to guide me, but his enduring presence well into my own adult life – both through good times and the hardest days. I will always be grateful that my wife had so many years to get to know my grandfather and for the kindness he showed her.”

“I will never take for granted the special memories my children will always have of their great-grandpa coming to collect them in his carriage and seeing for themselves his infectious sense of adventure as well as his mischievous sense of humour!” William added.

“My grandfather was an extraordinary man and part of an extraordinary generation. Catherine and I will continue to do what he would have wanted and will support The Queen in the years ahead,” the Duke stated, before concluding, “I will miss my Grandpa, but I know he would want us to get on with the job.”

Prince Philip passed away peacefully on Friday morning, April 9, at 99-years-of-age. “It is with deep sorrow that Her Majesty The Queen has announced the death of her beloved husband, His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh,” the announcement read.

His funeral will take place this Saturday, April 17 at 3pm, and will be broadcast live for all who wish to watch at home.