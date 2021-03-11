Prince William has responded to Harry and Meghan’s racism claims

The Duke of Cambridge has broken his silence following the revealing interview between his brother Prince Harry, Meghan Markle and American talk-show host Oprah Winfrey, which took place last Sunday.

Prince William has responded to the comments made about how Meghan and her son Archie were mistreated by the British press and the Royals, possibly due to their race.

When a Sky News reporter questioned whether or not William has spoken to his brother since the interview aired, William responded by saying he “hadn't spoken to him yet,” adding, “But I will do”.

When the reporter then asked whether the Royal family was racist, Prince William clearly responded, “We're very much not a racist family.”

In the tell-all interview with Meghan, Harry and Oprah, Meghan discussed her misstreatment by the British press and the Royal family, and talked about how when she was pregnant with her son Archie, there were conversations about “how dark his skin might be when he was born.”

“In those months when I was pregnant, all around the same time we have in tandem the conversation of he won't be given security, he won't be given a title, and also concerns and conversations about how dark his skin might be when he was born,” Meghan said in the interview with Oprah.

Meghan then went on to say that her son’s race could have played a part in why he wasn’t given a title, and could be the reason why she wasn’t given the support she desperately needed while she was a senior working member of the Royal family.

Going on to elaborate on the concerns about his son’s skin colour, Harry explained that the conversation actually happened before Meghan was pregnant, saying, “That conversation I'm never going to share. At the time it was awkward and I was a bit shocked. That was right at the beginning,” he recalled, reffering to when he and Meghan first started dating.

“There was some real obvious signs before we even got married that this was gonna be really hard,” Harry added.

Following the interview which took the world by storm earlier this week, the Royal family put out an official statement on Tuesday evening, addressing the racism comments.

“The whole family is saddened to learn the full extent of how challenging the last few years have been for Harry and Meghan,” the statement from Buckingham Palace read.

“The issues raised, particularly that of race, are concerning. While some recollections may vary, they are taken very seriously and will be addressed by the family privately. Harry, Meghan and Archie will always be much loved family members.”