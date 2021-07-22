Prince William and Kate share new photo of George as he turns 8

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have shared the cutest photo of Prince George, who is set to celebrate his 8th birthday today.

The parents posted the new image on their official Duke and Duchess of Cambridge Instagram account on Wednesday night.

In the sweet photo taken by George’s mum Catherine, George is looking so grown up as he shows off his toothy grin while he beams at the camera.

“Turning eight(!) tomorrow,” the caption read, followed by a party emoji and a birthday cake emoji.

Time really has flown by, as it feels like just yesterday we were being introduced to this future King outside St. Mary's Hospital shortly after George was born on July 22, 2013.

From the photo it’s clear to see that little George is growing up to resemble his dad William. Fans took to the comment section to wish the prince a Happy Birthday, while also marvelling at the uncanny resemblance.

“Oh my goodness look how much he resembles his Dad..and grandmother,” one follower wrote, adding, “Happy Birthday, young Prince!”

“Looking more and more like his dad,” another commented, while a third sweetly wrote, “He looks more like William every day.”

As is tradition in the Cambridge household, Kate is set to bake a very special birthday cake for her eldest child, which is what the mum has always done for her children since they were small.