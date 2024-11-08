Prince William admits this year has been ‘hardest year in my life’

Prince William has been reflecting on his family’s health difficulties, and has admitted that it has been “the hardest year in my life”.

The Prince of Wales has been in South Africa in recent days, attending events for this year’s Earthshot prize awards ceremony.

Speaking to reporters yesterday, the Prince was asked how this year has been for him, after a difficult period for the Royal Family.

In February, Buckingham Palace announced that the King had been diagnosed with cancer and was receiving treatment. Then, just one month later, the Princess of Wales confirmed that she had also been diagnosed with cancer, and was undergoing chemotherapy.

Both King Charles and Catherine have since transitioned back into their working life as royals. Catherine confirmed in September that she has completed her treatment, stating at the time: “Although I have finished chemotherapy, my path to healing and full recovery is long.”

Recalling the health difficulties of both his father and wife, Prince William confessed that 2024 has been “brutal” for the family.

"It's been dreadful. It's probably been the hardest year in my life. So, trying to get through everything else and keep everything on track has been really difficult," the 42-year-old explained.

"I'm so proud of my wife, I'm proud of my father, for handling the things that they have done. But from a personal family point of view, it's been brutal,” he admitted further.

Prince William, who has been sporting a new beard in recent months, was also asked about his family’s reaction to his facial hair. The father-of-three – who parents George (11), Charlotte (9) and Louis (6) with his wife Catherine – then teasingly revealed that his only daughter wasn’t pleased with his new appearance.

“Well, Charlotte didn’t like it the first time. I got floods of tears, so I had to shave it off,” the Prince of Wales joked.

“And then I grew it back. I thought, hang on a second, and I convinced her it was going to be okay,” he shared.