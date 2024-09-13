Prince Harry shares insight into 40th birthday celebrations

Prince Harry has been opening up about his upcoming birthday.

The Duke of Sussex is preparing to turn 40 years old on Sunday, September 15.

Ahead of his milestone birthday, Harry has shared his candid thoughts on turning 40 and revealed how he plans on spending the big day.

Credit: Endeavour Fund via Sussex Royal Instagram

In a statement to the BBC, the Prince admitted, “I was anxious about 30, I’m excited about 40. Whatever the age, my mission is to continue showing up and doing good in the world”.

Harry then spoke about being a dad to five-year-old Archie and three-year-old Lilibet, whom he shares with his wife Meghan Markle.

“Becoming a father of two incredibly kind and funny kids has given me a fresh perspective on life, as well as sharpening my focus in all my work”.

Credit: PA / OnSide via Sussex Royal Instagram

His statement, which was released by his spokesperson continued, “Being a dad is one of life’s greatest joys and has only made me more driven and more committed to making this world a better place”.

Revealing how he’ll be spending his birthday, Harry explained that he’ll be ‘with his family in California, before heading off on a break with a group of his closest friends’.

Prince Harry’s spokesperson also spoke to People about his upcoming birthday, where he highlighted that the best gift he’s received is his little ones.

Credit: Chris Allerton via Sussex Royal

He explained, “The best gift I've ever been given is, without doubt, my kids. I enjoy watching them grow every single day and love being their dad.”

Harry and Meghan tied the knot in May 2018 after they first met back in 2016 through a mutual friend.

They went on to become parents for the first time in May 2019 when Archie was born, before welcoming their daughter Lilibet in June 2021.