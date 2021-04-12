Prince Harry returns to the UK alone to attend his grandad’s funeral

It’s been reported that Prince Harry has returned to the UK after over a year away, in order to join the Royal Family in mourning his dear grandfather, Prince Philip.

Harry arrived in the UK alone while his wife Meghan Markle, who is pregnant with the couple’s second child, was “advised by her physician” to stay home.

“The Duke of Sussex is planning to attend. The Duchess of Sussex has been advised by her physician not to travel. So the duke will be attending,” a royal spokesperson stated at a briefing on Saturday afternoon.

It’s been reported that Prince Harry arrived in the UK on Sunday and will be self-isolating for the next five days, until his grandfather’s funeral on April 17, where he will stand shoulder to shoulder with his brother Prince William, while they walk behind Prince Philip's coffin.

This will be the first time Harry has seen any of his family in person since he, his wife and their son Archie moved to America last year.

It was officially announced last Friday morning that the Duke of Edinburgh had sadly passed away. “It is with deep sorrow that Her Majesty The Queen has announced the death of her beloved husband, His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh,” the statement read, adding, “The Royal Family join with people around the world in mourning his loss.”

It has been confirmed that Prince Philip's funeral will be more of a ceremonial Royal funeral, rather than a state funeral. It will take place next Saturday, April 17 at 3pm GMT, and will be televised for all to watch live at home.