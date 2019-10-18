Prince Harry opens up about Diana’s death in emotional interview

The Duke of Sussex has had quite an overwhelming few weeks. The new dad recently honoured his mum’s legacy during his trip to Africa and has worked tirelessly to ensure Princess Diana’s memory is always remembered and recently opened up about her in an ITV documentary, Harry & Meghan: An African Journey.

In a harrowing preview clip, Harry said his mum’s death is a “wound that festers."

Harry discussed his troubled relationship with the media in the clip and admitted that their presence often reminds them of his mum’s untimely passing.

Prince Harry said, “I think [of] being part of this family, in this role, in this job every single time I see a camera, every single time I hear a click, every single time I see a flash. It takes me straight back, so in that respect it's the worst reminder of her life as opposed to the best."

The Duke of Sussex added, “Being here now 22 years later, trying to finish what she started will be incredibly emotional but everything that I do reminds me of her. But as I said, with the role, with the job, and the sort of the pressures that come with that, I get reminded of the bad stuff usually."

Prince Harry recently revealed he was going to sue the Mail On Sunday for publishing Meghan’s personal letters. The dad stressed that he didn’t want history to repeat itself.

He stated, “Though this action may not be the safe one, it is the right one. Because my deepest fear is history repeating itself. I’ve seen what happens when someone I love is commoditised to the point that they are no longer treated or seen as a real person. I lost my mother and now I watch my wife falling victim to the same powerful forces.”