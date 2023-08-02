Prince Harry & Meghan Markle surprise young fans with sweet message

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have made a surprise appearance!

The couple have remained largely out of the limelight for the majority of this year, following their documentary and book releases.

However, the former working royals have now made a public appearance to congratulate some inspirational young people.

A short video was recently released, in which the Duke and Duchess of Sussex can be seen calling a few of the recipients of the Responsible Technology Youth Power Fund.

As part of their Archewell Foundation, Prince Harry and Meghan are members of the Youth Power Fund Advisory Committee.

In short, the fund is described as being “an investment in young people that are shaping a more equitable and inclusive technology future.” The fund currently works with 26 organisations around the United States, which is where the royal couple are currently residing.

The brief video clip appears to showcase the couple sitting outside their home in California, as they made phone calls to several of the fund’s recipients.

“Thank you for all of the work you’re doing. It’s huge, it’s making an enormous impact,” Meghan praised one of their callers.

Credit: Vimeo

Later on, Prince Harry chose to mention the pair’s two children – four-year-old Prince Archie and two-year-old Princess Lili.

"Thank you for doing everything that you do, our kids especially are incredibly grateful,” he teased.

Meghan laughed and added: "They don't know it yet, but they will!"

Many of the projects that the fund is involved in centers around online safety. In May 2022, Prince Harry spoke out about the topic during a virtual appearance at the 5Rights Foundation’s Global Child Online Safety Toolkit.

Credit: Harry & Meghan / Netflix

"My kids are too young to have experienced the online world yet and I hope that they never have to experience it as it exists now. No kid should have to," the 38-year-old argued.

"My two little ones are still of the age of innocence. Sometimes I feel I can keep them away from the online harms that they could face in the future forever but I am learning to know better,” he added at the time.