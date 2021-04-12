Prince Harry honours his grandpa Prince Philip in touching tribute

Prince Harry has penned a touching tribute for his beloved grandpa, Prince Philip the Duke of Edinburgh.

“My grandfather was a man of service, honour and great humour,” Harry wrote in a statement released by Royal source, Omid Scobie.

“He was authentically himself, with a seriously sharp wit, and could hold the attention of any room due to his charm – and also because you never knew what he might say next.”

“He will be remembered as the longest reigning consort to the Monarch, a decorated serviceman, a Prince and a Duke. But to me, like so many of you who have lost a love one or grandparent over the pain of this past year, he was my grandpa: a master of the barbeque, legend of banter, and cheeky right ’till the end,” Harry lovingly recalled.

“He has been a rock for Her Majesty The Queen with unparalleled devotion, by her side for 73 years of marriage, and while I could go on, I know that right now he would say to all of us, beer in hand, ‘Oh do get on with it!”

“So, on that note, Grandpa, thank you for your service, your dedication to Granny, and for always being yourself. You will be sorely missed, but always remembered – by the nation and the world.”

“Meghan, Archie, and I (as well as your future great-granddaughter) will always hold a special place for you in our hearts,” the Duke of Sussex concluded.

It’s been reported that Prince Harry arrived in the UK on Sunday, ahead of his grandfather’s funeral which is due to take place this coming Sunday, April 17.