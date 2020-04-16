Prince Harry gets honest about being in lockdown with his family

Prince Harry has opened up about embracing family time during his lockdown with Meghan and 11-month-old son Archie amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The doting dad opened up about his family life during a video call with parents and carers of seriously ill children in the UK.

Harry spoke to Well Child nurse Rachel Gregory and mum Leanne Cooper, who has a 13-year-old daughter with cerebral palsy, dystonia, scoliosis and multiple complex medical needs.

Photo: Well Child

“There’s a hell of a lot of positives that are happening at the same time and being able to have family time — so much family time — that you almost think, ‘Do I feel guilty for having so much family time?’” he shared. “You’ve got to celebrate those moments where you are just on the floor rolling around in hysterics. Inevitably, half an hour later, maybe a day later, there’s going to be something that you have to deal with and there’s no way you can run away from it.”

Harry has been patron of Well Child for over a decade and will continue his work with them despite stepping down as a senior royal.

He praised the parents and carers, “The resilience and the strength that you guys have is absolutely incredible. You must never, ever, ever, ever forget that. Of course, there are going to be hard days – I can’t even begin to imagine how hard it is for you guys. Having one kid at 11 months old is enough!”

"This is hard on everyone, but it is especially hard on you. I know that Well Child are doing everything they can to support you. Hopefully, through this video we can make it more clear and obvious to Government and everybody else that you are in the ‘vulnerable’ bracket and Well Child needs more help.”

“It is really nice to see you all smiling and happy. Keep going, keep the morale up, keep busy, keep being creative, dare yourself to try new hobbies and I hope to see you all again very, very soon!” he added.