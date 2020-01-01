Prince Harry cuddles baby Archie in heartwarming new family photo

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are currently enjoying a six week break from their royal duties in Canada. The doting couple and their son Archie celebrated the New Year together and it looks like they’ve had the most enjoyable time.

Prince Harry posted a new photo of him and Archie to wish everyone a Happy New Year on the official Sussex Instagram account. The photo, taken by Meghan on their trip to Canada, has completely melted our hearts.

The dad is cuddling his little boy in the sweet holiday snap and looks as happy as can be and who could blame him?

The photo features at the end of a slide show sharing the couple’s 2019 highlights.

Harry and Meghan shared a sweet New Year message alongside the footage:

“Wishing you all a very Happy New Year and thanking you for your continued support! We’ve loved meeting so many of you from around the world and can’t wait to meet many more of you next year. We hope 2020 brings each of you health and continued happiness.” – The Duke and Duchess of Sussex.”

The family-of-three are set to return to the UK in early January. Harry and Meghan will return to their royal duties after an extensive break to ‘recharge their batteries’.

We certainly can’t wait to see what 2020 has in store for Harry, Meghan and little Archie.