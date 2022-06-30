Prince Charles ‘very emotional’ to meet granddaughter Lilibet for the first time

Last month the Queen celebrated her Platinum Jubilee, bringing the entire Royal family together for the occasion, including Prince Harry, his wife Meghan Markle and their two young children, three-year-old Archie and one-year-old Lilibet.

This was also Archie’s first visit back since Harry and Meghan made their big move over to the States in 2020, along with it being little Lilibet’s very first time in the UK.

Therefore, Prince Charles and his wife Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, were able to reunite with and be introduced to Harry’s children at long last.

Speaking about the visit recently, a Royal source said, “It was a fantastic visit and of course the Prince was delighted to see his grandson and meet his granddaughter for the first time,” as reported by Town & Country.

“It was wonderful to have them back in Britain, the Prince and the Duchess were absolutely thrilled to see them,” they continued.

“The Prince of course hasn’t seen his grandson Archie for a bit of time and so it was very, very, very special to have some time with him.”

Commenting on the significance of the meeting, the source spoke about how emotional the Prince of Wales was to meet his granddaughter Lilibet for the first time. “He hadn’t met Lilibet, his granddaughter, and so to meet her for the first time was I think very emotional, a very wonderful thing,” the insider added.

Harry and Meghan arrived back in the UK with their children on June 2, before going on to introduce/reintroduce their little ones to the Queen and the wider Royal family. On June 4, Lilibet celebrated her first birthday in Meghan and Harry’s British home at Frogmore Cottage, during an intimate garden party.

To mark the occasion, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex shared the very first portrait of their darling daughter, who appears to be the spitting image of her dad Harry.