Prime Video shares details of upcoming Molly-Mae documentary

Molly-Mae Hague is set to star in her very own documentary.

The series will air on Prime Video and the streaming platform has now shared a first-look at the documentary, which is set to share a behind-the-scenes look into the former Love Island star’s personal life.

Confirming that the ‘raw and real’ docuseries will be released on January 17, 2025, Prime Video has shared an insight into what viewers can expect to see.

The all-access series will “take viewers beyond the headlines to uncover the real Molly-Mae, following her journey after her highly publicised break-up”.

The synopsis confirms, “We’ll see Molly-Mae adapt to the challenges of motherhood, all while preparing to launch her biggest business venture to date: ‘Maebe’”.

“In this intimate look, we uncover how these experiences have shaped her into the powerhouse entrepreneur she is today”.

It was also revealed that, “This is Molly-Mae as you’ve never seen her before – raw, real and redefining what it means to be successful under intense public scrutiny”.

The first three episodes of Molly-Mae’s doc will launch on January 17, 2025, and the remaining three episodes will drop in Spring of next year.

Sharing a first-look image from the series to their social media, Prime Video stated, “from influencer to entrepreneur, mother to CEO – we’re taking you behind the scenes for an exclusive look at the life of Molly-Mae”.

The candid photo shows Molly-Mae sitting on her couch with a camera pointed at her and a filming crew behind the lens.

Many fans took to the comments of the post to share their excitement for the documentary, with one fan writing, “Can’t wait!!”.

“Oh I am sat”, penned a second fan, while another commenter said, “I am so excited for this”.

The news of this tell-all documentary comes after Molly-Mae and her ex-fiancé Tommy Fury made headlines when they announced the end of their relationship in August.

Shortly after the split, Hague released her own clothing brand, Maebe, which she had been working on for three years.