PrettyLittleThing put their own spin on the iconic caterpillar cake

This past year has been pretty crazy, let’s be honest. However, out of all the controversial stories to grab people’s attention recently we never imagined the humble caterpillar cake to be such a hot topic.

In case you’ve been living under a rock, last week M&S launched legal action against Aldi, accusing them of copying the iconic M&S Colin the Caterpillar cake.

Since then social media went into a frenzy of memes and jokes surrounding the legal battle, with other supermarket brands such as Morrisons, Lidl and Co-op all weighing in on the conversation.

Left: M&S version, Right: Aldi version

German supermarket Aldi have garnered quite a lot of support from the public online with the hashtag #FreeCuthbert trending on Twitter last week. Aldi have continued to mock M&S on social media with various tweets and memes poking fun at the ongoing saga.

Just yesterday, PrettyLittleThing decided to side with the German discount supermarket by announcing the launch of their own Caterpillar cake to their 464K followers on twitter.

The popular fashion brand followed their tweet with another, letting their followers know that the Caterpillar doesn’t yet have a name; calling on social media users to name it for a chance to win a £500 voucher to spend on their site.

Aldi showed their support to the clothing brand by responding to the tweets with their own name for the new addition on the Caterpillar scene – “Cutherlina”.

Talking about their addition to the saga, PrettyLittleThing commented, “Yep, you heard right, the PrettyLittleThing Unicorn Caterpillar cake just dropped. Sprinkled in magic and spreading joy wherever she goes, she is ready to join the party. Who said caterpillars and unicorns can't be friends?”

Many users took to Twitter to name the caterpillar for their chance of winning the £500 voucher, while others just wanted to buy the cake itself! However, the cake – priced at £7.00 – sold out almost instantly.

Will we see this being a new staple to the Caterpillar Cake offering? Let's hope so as a Unicorn-Caterpillar hybrid cake is definitely going down a treat online.