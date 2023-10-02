PrettyLittleThing announces new premium collection; PLT Label

Introducing PLT Label. Your new go-to for the elevated pieces you need in your wardrobe. Dreamed up in-house by our team of talented designers, PLT Label caters to the fashion fearless who are all about the aesthetics and then some.

Think unique styles that will cause conversation, and compliments, to sharp tailored pieces that will make you look and feel expensive. Our in-house designers take inspiration from the runway and reimagine it for real life, serving you those new season pieces you need – just levelled up.

Bringing you an elevated premium collection of 28 looks that have been selectively created to fulfil all your ‘what to wear’ dilemmas. The microtrend, cut-out detailing that has now turned into the megatrend includes structured blazer and midi dress styles, sharp shirts and skin baring low-rise trousers. Feels of worn-in faux-leather pieces are designed in matching sets and wide leg trousers, which when paired with a reworked shirt is guaranteed to add premium to your wardrobe.

Give your wardrobe an instant upgrade with a collection that’s in its own league. A colour palette of oatmeal hues, olive accents and charcoal tones means only one colour needs to be worn to serve you the head turning drama and elegance you feel in PLT Label.

Lusted over and worn previously at the PLT x Naomi New York Fashion Week show by PrettyLittleThing Ambassadors Molly-Mae Hague wearing the PLT Label Oatmeal Strap Detail Blazer and Trousers, and Indiyah Polack wearing the PLT Label Black Asymmetric Shirt and Olivie Low-rise Tie Trousers.

For instant elevation, make it PLT label.