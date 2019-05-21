PrettyLittleThing and Will.I.Am collab on new urban collection

The UK's hottest hip-hop and rap artists have come together with legendary producer/artist Will.I.Am and PrettyLittleThing on a brand new track and collection.

Ms Banks, Lioness and Lady Leshurr are a trio of fearless females who have curated their very own PLT fashion range, and it's gorgeous.

The accompanying song shows off their searing rap talent, showing exactly why they're paving the way for British women in the grime world at the moment.

Ms Banks recently supported the queen of rap herself Nicki Minaj on her global tour, and performed with Little Mix at the 2019 Brit Awards,

Lioness is quickly rising to fame, and critics and music lovers alike are hailing her as the one to watch this year in the hip-hop game.

Lady Leshurr has over one million YouTube subscribers, and for good reason. She's leading the way as the hottest woman in the UK's grime landscape, and her style speaks for itself.

The ladies are taking over the music industry, and we're SO excited for their PrettyLittleThing collection to shake the world too, courtesy of Will.I.Am's beats.

We also adore the representation of plus sized garments and women-of-colour, which is so important in fashion and needs to improve throughout the industry.

This metallic puffer jacket and unitard is one of our favourite looks from the new collection, and would be perfect for any festival or concert this season.

Sporting orange and camouflage shades with fur coats, fun patterns for the summer and military athleisure styles; your next style staples are officially SORTED.

The Badass Babes Club welcome distressed denim pieces, killer puffer jackets, urban energy, fiery hues and statement neons to your wardrobe.

Never ones to shy away from eye-catching pieces, the urban rang includes leather look leggings, fanny packs and enough patterns to grab the attention.

Shop the collection on the PLT website now. Street style has never looked so good.

Feature image: Instagram/@prettylittlething