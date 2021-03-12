Calling all musical theatre lovers everywhere — Pretty Woman: The Musical is finally coming to the West End, with tickets already available and selling out fast!

As fans will know, Pretty Woman: The Musical is based off the iconic 1990 romantic comedy film, starring Richard Gear as a charming, rich businessman and Julia Roberts, who played the beguiling prostitute he ends up falling in love with.

Gere’s character, Edward, is initially fascinated by Vivian, and hires her to live with him for six days, accompanying him to various social events, in exchange for $3,000. What neither of them expected though, was to end up falling in love with the other.

Pretty Woman: The Musical will be officially coming to the UK’s West End this coming Summer, set to open in the Piccadilly Theatre on May 17. Fans can expect a wonderful performance full of singing and dancing, with a book which the show is adapted from, written by J.F. Lawton and Garry Marshall, the screenwriter and director from the original film.

Meanwhile, two-time Tony Award winner Jerry Mitchell (Kinky Boots, Legally Blonde, Hairspray) has taken the reins on choreography and directing, with Grammy winner Bryan Adams and Jim Vallance creating a phenomenal original score.

If that wasn’t enough, the musical also features an amazing cast including Aimie Atkinson (Six, In The Heights) as the magnetic Vivian Ward and Danny Mac (White Christmas, Sunset Boulevard) as the suave Edward Lewis.

Tickets are available now from thepiccadillytheatre.com, with the show set to run from May 17 until September 4.