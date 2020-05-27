Pretty Little Liars star Sasha Pieterse is expecting baby #1

Pretty Little Liars star Sasha Pieterse is expecting her first child. The actress and her husband Hudson Sheaffer are set to welcome their tiny tot into the world this October.

The couple posted a stunning black and white photo of Hudson kissing the mum-to-be's bump.

Alongside the gorgeous snap, she shared, "We are so beyond excited to finally share our sweet news with all of you. We will be welcoming a precious little human this October! Today marks our 2nd wedding anniversary and what better way to share our joy then on the day when our lives changed forever (the first time) Motherhood is officially my favorite role ever!"

"@hudsonsheaffer thank you for making me a mom and for always being my unwavering rock and safe place. You bring out the adventurer in me and I feel like my truest self when I’m with you, luckily that’s all the time!

"I love every part of you with every part of me and will continue to love who you are and who you become especially as we enter this brand new chapter. Happy Anniversary baby!" the actress added.