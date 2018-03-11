Pretty In Pink: Khloé Kardashian shares snaps from her baby shower

There are only a handful of weeks to go until Khloé Kardashian becomes a mum. In honour of her baby girls arrival, Khloé had the most glamorous baby shower over the weekend.

In true Kardashian style, the reality star and soon-to-be mum posted plenty of snaps from the celebration.

Khloé wrote, “I had the most unbelievable baby shower – we felt so much love! So grateful to be surrounded by a beautiful support system,” alongside a photo of her and Kourtney.

A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Mar 10, 2018 at 7:09pm PST

Kris Jenner attended the special event, as well as Kylie Jenner– who welomed her first child, Stormi, in February. Kendall Jenner and Kim Kardashian also celebrate with Khloé at the lavish event.

Of course, Khloé made sure that they celebrated in style with the most OTT decorations. Pink carnations hung from the ceiling, the tables were full of sweet treats including three unicorn cakes, the floor was covered in pastel pink balloons and a neon ‘‘Baby Thompson’ sign, which Kris Jenner designed.

And to top it all off the mum-to-be had two giant elephant statues at the centre of the event.

Khloé recently revealed that she was expecting a baby girl during an episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians. The 33-year-old admitted that she was stunned to find out that she was having a girl.

However, she knows her little girl will be well looked after by her cousins- Chicago West and Stormi Webster.

She wrote, “I am now so excited my daughter will have forever best friends with Chicago and Stormi!! God is great!!! Thank you, Lord, for our princess.”

Khloé is due to give birth to her little girl in a matter of weeks – and so the Kardashian baby-watch starts once again.