Pressures of influencer industry led Insta star to ‘cocaine & tapas’ diet

Social media star and Instagram influencer Ruby Tuesday Matthews made a major revelation about the pressures of maintaining a certain aesthetic in the Instagram game.

The 25-year-old took to her Instagram story to answer questions from her following of over 200k.

Known for maintaining a very slim physique, Ruby was asked about how she was so petite before having children – and her candid answer shocked many.

The influencer revealed that her slender frame was maintained by a diet supplemented with cocaine, cigarettes and coffee, a lifestyle which was spurned from the pressures of her industry.

'I need to be careful what I’m saying here, but in the modelling and influencer industry, everyone loves the baggie,' she said.

'That is how most physiques are maintained… that’s how my physique was maintained.'

'I did a lot of cocaine, like a lot,' she said. 'So basically I just smoked cigarettes, had long blacks and did coke. And in between, had the tapas.'

'Like my life was tapas and cocaine.'“

'A lot of people never really understood like how I could eat and still be so thin. But I guess it’s pretty easy to hide an addiction.'

'Like people don’t really realise how easy it is to hide something. Whether it’s addiction, depression, anxiety.'

The influencer also posted a throwback snap of her thinner frame, writing: 'I was pretty tiny here, I actually have no desire to look like that ever again.'

'The modelling industry is a tuff industry with the expectation of you having to look a certain way.' (sic)

'Slowly I see Smalls changes but I think think it’s crazy we even use the word “plus size model” like what the actual f*ck ! Can’t we just have models of all shapes and sizes?'

The Australian mum now maintains a still petite frame the healthy way while raising her two little boys.