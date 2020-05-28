President Higgins and Saoirse Ronan on tomorrow’s Late Late

This Friday marks the end of an unforgettable Late Late Show season. Back on September 6 2019, The Late Late Show kicked off with an opening segment honouring Ireland's National Services, not knowing how apt the piece would come to be. On Friday night, Ryan will catch up with some key workers from frontline services including nurses, doctors, nursing home staff, and paramedics who have played a vital role in the battle against Covid-19.

Among those lining up to voice the nation's thanks to Ireland's frontline workers will be Uachtarán na hÉireann, Michael D. Higgins, in an interview which will be pre-recorded at the gardens at Áras an Uachtaráin.

Her stunning performance of Nothing Compares 2 U in September was a stand-out moment of the current season, and on Friday night, the inimitable Sinéad O'Connor will be back in studio for another performance.There will be a strong touch of Hollywood on the show, with Little Women star Saoirse Ronan chatting to Ryan. Colin Farrell will also be joining the show from LA.

Ireland's record goalscorer Robbie Keane will discuss how his experience of the pandemic inspired him to fundraise for those working in hospitals around Ireland, and Sibéal Ní Chasaide will be in studio with a special performance dedicated to all those who have lost their lives during the crisis.

Ryan Tubridy said: "As we reach the end of this extraordinary season, I want to thank the frontline workers who came on the show in September with such grace and dignity and were acknowledged by the Irish public for their work. Fast forward a number of months and they did not let us down, they went on to serve the country in a way that we have never seen before. They have been amazing, as are their families who have had to sit by and watch the sacrifices being made on a daily basis.

"I also want to thank the viewers of The Late Late Show, who stayed with us each week and supported charities, putting their hands in their pockets to help the neediest among us. I want to thank the team behind the scenes, the crews, everyone in RTÉ who showed up to keep the show on the road. Also, thanks to the many musicians for showing up and doing their bit and helping charities along the way.

"This season we lost Gay Byrne, such an iconic person in my life, professionally and personally. We also had to say goodbye to Marian Finucane and Larry Gogan – all true legends of Irish broadcasting. It has been an emotional, difficult, poignant, and joyful season overall."

The Late Late Show, RTÉ One, Friday May 29, 2020 at 9.35pm