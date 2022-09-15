Presenter Karen Koster opens up about loss of her mother

Karen Koster has shared a beautiful tribute to her late mother on social media.

The Ireland AM presenter revealed in June of this year that her mother, Brenda, had suddenly passed away two weeks prior.

Karen shared the news live on air on The Six O’Clock Show, as she wanted to explain to her audience why she appeared to be emotional. “What can you do? You get through it and you put one foot in front of the other and it's a strange time,” the 41-year-old said. “She was a massive fan of the Six O'Clock Show so we have lost a very loyal fan.”

Earlier today, Karen took to her Instagram page to post a heartwarming moment while she visited her late mum’s grave. “Visited Mum’s grave earlier, it’s still a shock seeing her name on a headstone,” she wrote in her caption. “But feels peaceful having some quiet time there to think.”

“Spotted this little guy having a nap nearby,” she continued, referring to a video she took of a hedgehog lying contentedly on a patch of grass.

The sighting of the creature comforted Karen, as she took it as a sign of her mother’s presence. “Mum has really upped her game in terms of sending signs, forget the robins and butterflies, I’m on the lookout for sleeping hedgehogs now”, the mum-of-three joked lightly.

Spiritually, hedgehogs are said to have a symbolic connection with feelings of inner peace and comfort.

Karen’s friends took to her comments section to sympathise with her recent loss.

“Sending you the biggest hug Karen,” wrote fellow Ireland AM presenter Anna Daly.

Striking Out actress Amy Huberman and Ireland AM star Muireann O’Connell both posted several red love hearts to showcase their support.

We’re sending Karen our sympathies at this difficult time.