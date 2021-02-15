Pregnant Lottie Ryan upset that her dad Gerry won’t meet her baby

Radio host and former Dancing With The Stars winner, Lottie Ryan got emotional thinking about how her late father Gerry Ryan won’t get to meet her baby.

Taking to social media on Sunday evening, Lottie, who announced her pregnancy last week, revealed that she had been watching a documentary about her father, which aired on television last night.

“Watching pops on the telly tonight has me all emotional thinking what a deadly granddad he’d have been,” she wrote alongside a clip of her dad in his younger years, on the radio.

Instagram

“God damn pregnancy hormones,” Lottie added, as the documentary about her father’s career journey and success continued to play on the television.

Lottie then posted a black background with the words, “He’d tell me to get my sh*t together & chin up,” adding, “The Ryan Line continues,” not only referring to her father’s popular radio show, but also as a clever pun for Gerry Ryan’s lineage, which will continue into a new generation with Lottie’s new baby, what would have been Gerry’s first grandchild.

Caption

35-year-old Lottie announced the wonderful news that she was expecting her first child with husband Fabio Aprile, by sharing a sweet Instagram post with her 70K followers last Friday.

In the announcement post, Lottie shared a photo of a white babygrow, with the words, “I guess quarantine wasn’t that boring after all,” emblazoned across the front of it, followed by “#coming soon”.