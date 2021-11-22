Pregnant Jennifer Lawrence opens up about her baby’s anonymity

Hunger Games actress Jennifer Lawrence is expecting her first child with gallery director husband Cooke Maroney, and is due to give birth at some point next year.

The notoriously private Oscar winner has opened up about her future parenting plans in an interview with Vanity Fair, in which she talks about her child’s anonymous status.

Choosing to keep her baby and the fact that she’s pregnant out of the public eye and out of the conversation, Jennifer said, “If I was at a dinner party, and somebody was like, 'Oh, my God, you're expecting a baby,' I wouldn't be like, 'God, I can't talk about that. Get away from me, you psycho!’”

“But every instinct in my body wants to protect their privacy for the rest of their lives, as much as I can,” she added.

Jennifer goes on to talk about the public’s entitlement, and how she doesn’t “want anyone to feel welcome into [her baby’s] existence. And I feel like that just starts with not including them in this part of my work."

News first broke that the 31-year-old actress was expecting this past September, after her rep confirmed the wonderful news to People.

However, since then Lawrence has shared no details about her pregnancy or her baby.

At the moment she’s gearing up for the release of her new film, Don’t Look Up, which she stars in alongside Leo DiCaprio.

This apocalyptic dramedy features quite an impressive cast, including the likes of Jonah Hill, Meryl Streep, Timothée Chalamet, Ariana Grande and Cate Blanchet, and is due to land on Netflix this coming December 24.