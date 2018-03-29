Pregnant and going to a wedding soon? We have your outfit sorted
Some women feel prettier and more confident than ever when pregnant, while for some other, dressing up can be a bit of a nightmare.
On a daily basis, maternity jeans, lose tops and dresses are staples, but it can be a challenge to find a chic outfit for a wedding that you will make you feel great and comfortable.
To save you some time and stress (which is particularly bad for you at that time), we have scrolled the Internet and found some really pretty numbers that will get you a lot of compliments!
1. ASOS Maternity Button Through Maxi Tea Dress €54.05
2. TOPSHOP MATERNITY Asymmetric Drape Dress €36.00
3. ENVIE DE FRAISE Maternity dress MATHILDE £87.99
4. JOJO MAMAN BEBE Yellow Floral Maternity Cold Shoulder Midi Dress €55.00
5. NEW LOOK Maternity Blue Floral Print Frill Sleeve Tie Front Dress €22.99
6. SERAPHINE Blush Silk Polka Dot Maternity Dress €225.00
7. DOROTHY PERKINS Mamalicious Black Maternity Jersey Shift Dress – was €60.00 now €32.00
8. BOOHOO Maternity Laura Long Sleeve Smock Dress €19.00