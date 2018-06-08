Post Malone’s new tattoo speaks to us on a spiritual level

Ok, so at this stage we know that Post Malone is no stranger to unusual body art – but his latest face tattoo might just be the most bizarre yet.

This week, the rapper debuted a new piece of ink that manages to be both outrageously obnoxious and extremely relatable at the same time.

A post shared by Chad Rowe (@chadrowetattoos) on Jun 7, 2018 at 8:03am PDT

Yep. Those are the words 'Always Tired' tattooed under his eyes – and honestly Post, we get it.

In fact, the message seems to have struck a cord with many fans, with one Twitter user even admitting that while he thought the tattoo was "positively ghastly", he wholeheartedly agreed with the sentiment.

Whilst I don’t like Post Malone’s new tattoo (I’d go as far as to say it’s absolutely ghastly) I wholeheartedly agree with the sentiment pic.twitter.com/Wg23IOx0CU — Marc FC (@marcfc) June 8, 2018

Chad Rowe, the artist tasked with tattooing Post Malone and his crew, described the experience as "one of the most surreal moments of my entire life."

"I had the absolute honor to tattoo @postmalone and his crew, and even had the man himself TATTOO MY HAND," he wrote.

"I really don't even know how to explain the entire situation. So if you want to hear the story message me to book your next tattoo or come into the shop.

"Thanks again to everyone in the Post tour. I love you guys . And thank you to everyone who follows me in my journey. You make this possible. This is life-changing."