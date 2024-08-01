PlayEasy empowers parents with new toys for infant & child development

PlayEasy, launched by Sarah Kelly, a speech and language therapist, Montessori teacher and mum of three, has been created to empower Irish parents with tools and specifically toys that are designed to encourage infant and child development. Sarah, the founder of PlayEasy is the owner of a speech and language clinic, SpeakEasy SLT in Dublin 14, where she is part of a team of five delivering much needed services. Having shared her tips for child development online and built up an audience of over 30,000 followers on Instagram, Sarah noted not only from engaging with her audience but also working in her clinic, that there is a lack of toys on the market designed specifically for infant and child development. This revelation led to the creation of Baby’s First Playtime, the first of many offerings to come from PlayEasy.

PlayEasy founder Sarah Kelly

Baby’s First Playtime is designed to support a baby’s development from birth and beyond. This box of toys has been expertly curated by the owner Sarah Kelly, a senior speech and language therapist who specialises in early child development. The accompanying booklet written by Sarah provides customers with valuable ideas on how to maximise interactions with their baby and support those early communication milestones. The combination of Sarah’s expertise guarantees that the products are not only fun and engaging but also age appropriate and beneficial for a baby's development. The booklet offers guidance, tips and advice helping parents understand how to use each toy effectively to maximise their baby’s learning and development. Within Baby’s First Playtime, alongside the booklet full of tips, customers will receive several products including:

Dual sided sensory book – Engage baby's senses with black and white images on one side and colourful images on the other accompanied by various sensory elements.

– Engage baby's senses with black and white images on one side and colourful images on the other accompanied by various sensory elements. Wrist and feet rattles – Designed to support early coordination of movements and cause and effect learning.

– Designed to support early coordination of movements and cause and effect learning. Hanging banana toy – This easily clips to a buggy so babies can enjoy its sensory features & develop their cognitive skills on the go.

– This easily clips to a buggy so babies can enjoy its sensory features & develop their cognitive skills on the go. Elephant & fox rattle – A set of rattles to develop those all-important imitation skills, enhance visual tracking, promote sensory exploration, and give relief from teething gums.

– A set of rattles to develop those all-important imitation skills, enhance visual tracking, promote sensory exploration, and give relief from teething gums. Peek a boo square – Designed for parents to connect with their baby and lay the foundation for social and communication skills with this activity.

Baby’s First Playtime is priced at €74.95 RRP and is available to purchase at www.playeasy.ie. The product is perfect for parents who want to connect with their new baby while helping them develop key early development skills. Not only is the product thoughtfully curated but it comes in a beautifully designed box, making for a perfect gift.

Sarah Kelly, Founder of PlayEasy, says "PlayEasy has been a passion project for me and something I have wanted to create for the longest time. After the pandemic I decided the time was now and spent months researching and applying my years of experience in speech and language therapy to create something that will truly help parents with their baby’s early development. I feel I have seen the journey from both sides, through my work and personally. My middle son was born 9 weeks prematurely and I understand the worry that parents face when their child has a delay. That is why I spend so much time creating content online for parents to support their child’s development. I wanted to expand on the connection I have made with so many people on social media, by collating my tips on infant development into the booklet that comes with Baby’s First Playtime, along with the toys within, all of which have a specific purpose when it comes to encouraging a baby’s cognitive development. I’m confident that there is a real gap in the market for thoughtful toys that have a purpose and I hope that parents will see the care that has been put into building this product. I’m excited to engage with more parents through the creation of PlayEasy and build an even bigger community through my passion for early childhood development.”

For more information about PlayEasy, please visit www.playeasy.ie. For the latest news, top tips for parents and more, follow on Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.