Play favourites with your footwear? This shoe expert urges you to stop

Common sense would suggest that in order to prolong the life of our footwear, we should make a point of giving them regular rest days.

In an ideal world, we would wear a different pair of (fabulous) shoes every single day to work, but let's be honest, the vast majority of us don't.

While we may have a wardrobe heaving under the weight of our shoe obsession, a shocking number of them rarely get more than a monthly outing, while others are rarely off our feet.

With a commute to consider and weather to battle against, many of us opt for our old reliables, which is, perhaps unsurprisingly, a surefire way to reduce their lifespan.

Whether it's a pair of practical trainers, handy ankle boots or comfy pumps, we tend to play favourites with our footwear, but if you want to get the most out of them, it's time to mix it up.

Getting the best out of your purchases on the shoe front means you need to take the advice of Jim Kass of American shoe empire Allen Edmonds.

"The best way to extend the life of your shoes is to rotate them and use quality shoe trees after each wear,” he told Business Insider.

“As you wear your shoes, the leather soaks up the perspiration your feet give off. If you wear the same pair everyday, your shoes don’t have ample time to dry and they won’t maintain their shape."

So, if your new boots are the light of your life and you want them to remain that way, you're going to have to cut the cord and accept that a couple of outings a week are all you guys will enjoy together.