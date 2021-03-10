Planning a summer staycation? Stay in a real Irish castle on airbnb

If you're thinking about planning any weekend getaways or summer staycations once the Covid restrictions have eased, then you really must check out Tubbrid Castle, in Kilkenny!

Located just 20 minutes from Kilkenny city centre, Tubbrid Castle is the perfect spot to escape to, where you truly can live like royalty.

According to the airbnb listing, “Tubbrid Castle is a unique 15th-century tower house, uninhabited for the last century and now restored to its former glory. We've highlighted original features to let you step back in time and added luxury touches so you can indulge your inner prince or princess.”

The enchanting building is enriched with historic significance, as it was once the fort where Muircheartach, King of modern-day Ulster lived during a nearby battle with Callaghan, King of Cashel in 942 AD.

Now though, this Irish tower castle stands as a lavish airbnb, where history buffs can enjoy the royal treatment. Whether it be enjoying a long soak in their free-standing tub, sampling the powerful rainforest shower, or serving yourselves up a feast on the castle’s banquet table, guests are sure to be impressed by this unique getaway.

Don’t forget to take in the stunning scenic surroundings from the comfort of those authentic stone window seats, or to snuggle up under the goose-down duvet and lap in the luxury of the superking four-poster bed.

This sizable property sleeps eight people in total, and includes two king-sized bedrooms, and another room with two double beds in it. However, it also comes with quite a price tag, with a two stay minimum coming in at approximately €1,490.

Yes, we know this is quite pricey for just one weekend away — but you’re guaranteed a one-of-a-kind experience which you’re not going to forget any time soon! Who can say no to that?

For more information about this property, click here.