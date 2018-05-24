Planning a summer holiday? You NEED to visit Zagreb

Lush green parks throughout the city centre, imposing heritage buildings, real Central European cafe society, Mediterranean style hospitality.

Welcome to Zagreb, Croatia’s stunning capital!

Rich in culture, including museums, theatres, galleries, authentic markets and a surprisingly buzzing nightlife.

Add a great gourmet scene, from quirky bistros to fine dining, exciting events, a wide range of accommodation choices, easy access to Croatia’s famous coast, plus some excellent shopping and this is a place for the “must see” list.

So, what’s on in this fine city during the summer months? Keep reading…

Cest is d’Best

Bringing vibe, energy, and laughter to city streets, squares, corners and parks this spring! The urban tradition and alternative culture of the city flourishes with street performers, clowns, musicians, hometown boosters, actors, and others whose only wish is to put a smile on people’s faces. The PoŽuji Waiters’ Race, Dustmen Cart Race, The Slowest Bicycle Ride, and the Wandering Piano are just some of the traditional events.

Summer on Stross— Strossmartre

For more than 100 days the Strossmayer Promenade in the Upper Town delivers a Parisian spirit to all who pass by. Majestic views of Zagreb will be met with a carefully created musical programme, art installations, open-air cinema, painters, and pop-up stalls with all sorts of goodies. It’s very romantic with a sense of nostalgia written all over.

#WELOVESOUND Festival

Over two days the festival offers fans of electronic music the chance to see performances by leading international stars. Some of the confirmed artists at the second #WELOVESOUND festival are Ricardo Villalobos, The Martinez Brothers, Sonja Moonear, and Jackmaster. Come share the magic on the dance floor by the lake.

Design District Zagreb

Dedicated to design, architecture, art, fashion, and gastro delights! Expect pop-up galleries, urban gardens and picnics, art installations in streets and parks, incentive design projects, DIY (do-it-yourself) workshops, open days of design and architectural offices, creative catering facilities, a music programme and a lot of other exciting activities.

INmusic Festival #13

One of many buzzing music festivals that puts Zagreb on the map! International world headlining bands strut their stuff at Lake Jarun in our lead up to summer and this year’s headliners are Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds, The Kills, Alice In Chains, David Byrne and many more…

ZG Classic 2018

When it comes to music, this is going to be the richest festival to date, gathering around 1000 performing artists, with 13 concerts by leading Croatian and international orchestras over the course of three weeks. Listen to the sounds of opera under the stars, the Nabucco opera, the symphonic orchestras of the Croatian Radio and Television or the Music Academy, as well as Zagreb’s best choirs.

The Courtyards – Each one has its own story

For the fifth year in a row, the majestic courtyards of seven famous city buildings and galleries will open their doors for all to see. This is a must see if you’re in town; simply head to the Upper Town and you’ll be further entertained with a lot of great music, delicious snacks and refreshing sips. Top urban summer fun!

How to get there?

Click here, and start planning your adventure.

And where should you stay?

Zagreb offers a wide range of accommodation possibilities to suit any budget or taste, from luxury five star hotels to accommodation suitable for visitors on a tighter budget. Whatever the type of accommodation you choose, you will find consistent standards and quality of service.

Zagreb Card (important)

The ZAGREB CARD is your best companion when in Zagreb, entitling you to fare free public transport and free visits or discounts at over 50 different locations. You can find detailed information and a complete list of available discounts here.

Have the BEST TIME.