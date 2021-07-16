Plan your weekend adventure using these Google Maps tips

Summer is well and truly here and rain, hail or shine, it’s time to start planning your next adventure. This summer is all about getting out and about, whether you're planning a cross-country road trip, hunting down the best hiking or bike trails, or mapping out your next meal, Google Maps is on hand to plan your long awaited outdoor adventure or staycation.

Google Maps can help guide the way — no matter where you’re going. Feeling adventurous? Here are some tips on how Google Maps can help you discover new experiences across the country or just around the corner.

Curate your bucket list: Easily create lists of places you want to go, and add notes to the places you’ve saved. You can keep these lists private, share them with close friends, or share them publicly. You can also browse through lists created by publishers, Local Guides or Google.

Tabs are your new tick list: Use the tabs at the bottom of the app to keep track of your bucket list and find your next must-see destination! Check out the Updates tab to see trending, must-see spots from local experts and publishers — so you can find the best things to do no matter where you are.

Reserve your spot: Set your plan in stone by making a reservation through Google Maps. Save your spot at restaurants, classes, activities and more using Reserve with Google. Find the perfect place for you by using the search filter to search by price, rating, cuisine and opening times. Have a question about your chosen spot? You can communicate directly with businesses through their Business Profiles on Google Maps.

Use Google Maps as your tour guide this Summer: You can search for areas of interest, local events, trendy restaurants, things to do, or notable locations in Google Maps. Find places like nearby museums, new restaurants, and popular bars. As you use Google Maps more often, you’ll see matches for various places. These matches show how well a place matches your preferences and displays places and events in areas that interest you.

Find parks and hiking trails on Google Maps: Search outdoor terms like “hiking trails” or “parks near me” to find nearby treks. For most hiking trails, you’ll be able to find ratings, reviews and photos from other hikers. Some may also have useful details like open hours and phone numbers. You can also use the Lists feature on Google Maps to see curated recommendations.

Keep your friends and family updated: You can choose who can find your location and how long to share your location with Google Location Sharing. People you share your location with can see your name, profile picture, and real-time location. Your shared location may include information about where you are, where you’ve just been, what you’re doing (like driving or walking), and where you’re visiting next.

Share your hidden Gems: Come across a cool spot? Why not write a review? Using Google Maps, you can write reviews for places you’ve visited. You can also leave information or post photo updates about a place, like if it’s quiet and romantic, or even if it’s under renovation.

Remember where you’ve been: From the new trailhead you found to the hidden campground you want to revisit, why not use Saved Places to view all these spots in one place. It’s perfect for reminiscing and sharing recommendations with friends.

Pedal to your next adventure: Planning a hill climb or just looking to explore? Check how flat or steep a route will be, bicycle friendly roads and dedicated bike lanes with biking directions. Cycling in Dubin? You can check how many bikes are available at each Dublin Bikes station through Google Maps, as well as if there are any empty spaces to return a bike.

Keep tabs on the restaurant scene: Whether you’re hungry for an adventure, or just hungry! Google Maps has you covered. Why not map out your next meal with Google Maps? Along with details like operating hours and COVID-19 safety precautions in Google Maps, you can also see every foodie’s favorite info: trending dishes. Check out a restaurant’s Business Profile on Maps to get the scoop on things like a restaurant’s most popular dishes along with other information like pricing, images and reviews.