Pixie Lott reveals pregnancy with second child with sweet bump photos

Pixie Lott is about to become a mum again!

The All About Tonight hitmaker has confirmed that she is expecting her second child with her husband, Oliver Cheshire.

The couple, who tied the knot in June 2022, are already parents to their one-year-old son Albert, who was born in October 2023.

Last night, Pixie chose to take to social media to officially announce her pregnancy, along with a first glimpse at her blossoming bump.

On her Instagram page, the 34-year-old uploaded several photos of herself outside, wearing a lime green caped minidress and cradling her bump. The expectant mum also included two images of Albert joining her for the photoshoot.

“After the show first outing,” Pixie penned in her caption.

Following her subtle announcement, many of Pixie’s fellow stars have since been taking to her comments section to send her their well-wishes.

“Gorgeous news!!!! congrats you guys!” exclaimed Pussycat Dolls singer Kimberly Wyatt.

“OMG YAYYY!!” commented Joel Dommett’s wife, model Hannah Cooper.

“Congratulations,” added JLS star Aston Merrygold.

News of Pixie’s pregnancy initially broke last week, as she teased her baby joy while on stage at London’s Mighty Hoopla music festival on Sunday (June 1).

In the middle of performing one of her songs, Pixie shouted out to the crowd: “I’m having another baby!”

When she was expecting Albert, Pixie chose to wait until six months into her pregnancy before announcing her baby news. In June 2023, the singer-songwriter and her husband Oliver confirmed their pregnancy by sharing a photo of themselves with a strip of sonograms.

“We are beyond excited to announce we are expecting our first child together and cannot wait to start a family of our own,” they penned.

Although she gave birth in October of that year, Pixie did not confirm Albert’s arrival until the following month.

“Albert Charles Cheshire. It has already been the most amazing time of our lives with you little Bertie and we feel so incredibly lucky you chose us to be your m and d,” she wrote.