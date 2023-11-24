Pixie Lott announces first child’s name & shares christening snap

Pixie Lott has announced her first child’s name.

The singer reportedly welcomed her little one into the world last month and has only just confirmed the tot’s arrival while sharing his gender and classic name with the world.

Confirming she has a beautiful baby boy, Pixie revealed his moniker while celebrating the tot’s christening as she shared photos from the special occasion on social media.

The 32-year-old shared an adorable family photo to her 757K Instagram followers. In the snap, her husband Oliver Cheshire is giving her a kiss on the head as she cradles their bundle of joy.

She announced her son’s name and nickname in the caption of the post as she penned, “Albert Charles Cheshire”.

“It has already been the most amazing time of our lives with you little Bertie and we feel so incredibly lucky you chose us to be your m and d”.

For Albert’s christening, Pixie looked gorgeous in a pink mini dress and a fur-trimmed jacket, while Oliver looked dapper in a pinstripe suit, and little Bertie was wrapped up in a blue blanket.

Many fans and famous faces headed to the comments to congratulate Pixie on her son's arrival and compliment his traditional name.

It Takes Two host Fleur East wrote, “Awww how lovely! Congratulations”.

Aawww!!! Congrats!!”, penned Pussycat Dolls member Kimberly Wyatt.

Singer Alexandra Burke added, “So beautiful!!!!!! So happy for you both xxxx”.

Pixie and Oliver first met in 2010 and went on to get engaged in 2016. Their wedding was pushed back due to Covid-19 restrictions, but they eventually tied the knot last year.

The couple announced the wonderful news that they were expecting their first child together back in June.

They admitted, “We are beyond excited to announce we are expecting our first child together and cannot wait to start a family of our own”, alongside sweet photos with Pixie’s blossoming baby bump and ultrasound pictures.

While she hasn’t confirmed her baby boy’s birthday, Pixie and Oliver were reportedly seen out with their little one for the first time at the end of October.