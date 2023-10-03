Pitch Perfect’s Adam Devine expecting first child with wife Chloe

The Pitch Perfect family is growing!

One of the franchise’s stars, Adam Devine, has announced that he is about to become a father for the first time.

The actor and his wife, Chloe Bridges, have confirmed that they are expecting their first child together.

Adam, who is best known for playing Bumper in the musical films, took to Instagram last night to reveal the wonderful news.

The 39-year-old shared a hilarious snap of himself and Chloe stood back to back. While the 31-year-old expectant mum holds her growing bump, Adam teasingly cradles his own stomach.

“Look we’re pregnant! Well, I’m just fat now but Chloe is all preggo with a human baby!” the Modern Family star exclaimed.

While it is not yet known how far along Chloe is in her pregnancy, Adam chose to sneakily reveal the sex of their unborn child in his caption.

“Obviously, very exciting stuff! This will mostly be a baby page now, as I will be dedicating my life to my child in hopes he doesn’t use my decades of recorded dirty jokes against me,” he joked further, confirming that the pair are expecting a baby boy.

On her own Instagram page, Chloe chose to post an adorable photo of the couple joining hands to cradle her bump.

“We have news!! can’t wait to get this lil family started,” the Camp Rock 2: The Final Jam actress gushed.

Many famous faces have since sent their well-wishes to the expectant parents.

“The funniest/ cutest kid EVER,” replied Adam’s Pitch Perfect co-star Brittany Snow.

“Ahhhhh!!! Congrats!!!!” exclaimed Barbie actress America Ferrera.

“Such amazing news, Congrats A & Chloe!” added fellow Pitch Perfect cast member Rebel Wilson.

Adam and Chloe first met in 2014 on the set of The Final Girls. The pair later started dating in February 2015, before announcing their engagement in October 2019.

Adam and Chloe were originally supposed to wed in September 2021 in California. However, due to the Covid pandemic, the couple postponed their nuptials until the following month, where they enjoyed a smaller ceremony in Cabo, Mexico.