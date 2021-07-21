Pippa O’Connor shows off baby bump in beautiful bikini snaps

Pregnant Pippa O’Connor has been enjoying some glorious rest and relaxation while holidaying abroad with her husband Brian Ormond and their two boys, eight-year-old Ollie and five-year-old Louis.

Travel restrictions were eased in Ireland on July 18, which allowed Pippa to go ahead with her lovely little family holiday to Portugal.

Quickly settling into their resort, Pippa and her family have been enjoying the wonderful sunshine by the pool, as the 36-year-old mum shared a series of stunning photos showing off her new bikini body.

“The boobie job comes free …for a limited time only,” the expectant mum hilariously wrote on Instagram alongside a series of beautiful bikini snaps. In the photos, Pippa is wearing a white linen shirt over a gorgeous lilac bikini which perfectly shows off her growing bump.

It’s fair to say that the blonde beauty is absolutely glowing and apparently we’re not the only ones who think so! Pippa’s post has since been flooded with comments from friends, family and fans.

Mum-of-three Rosanna Davison could really relate to Pippa’s pregnancy boobs, as she commented, “Beautiful! It’s v disappointing when they shrink again.”

Meanwhile, Big Brother star Brian Dowling jokingly wrote, “YES YES YES [Fire Emojis] It’s official you now have bigger boobs than me.”

Pippa announced the exciting news that she was expecting baby number three this past May, by sharing a simple black and white photo of herself wearing a fitted black dress, which showed off her small growing bump.

“I’m feeling beyond grateful and happy to be sharing our special news. We are all so excited to welcome baby Ormond to our family this Autumn,” the influencer sweetly wrote in the caption, hinting at their little one's due date which is now just around the corner!