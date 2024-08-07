Pippa O’Connor ‘emotional’ as she shares insight into turning 40

Pippa O’Connor has been opening up about turning another year older.

The POCO brand owner has hit a milestone birthday as she celebrates her 40th.

Revealing she’s ‘excited to start a new decade’ while being ‘happy and healthy’, Pippa shared an insight into her feelings about turning 40 years old.

On Instagram, the social media star shared an adorable snap to her 438K followers of herself as a little girl alongside a snap of her now.

In the caption of the post she wrote, “This is 40! Feeling all sorts of emotions today. Mostly just so grateful to be starting a new decade feeling happy & healthy”.

“When I was younger I thought 40 was soo old but now I think It’s so young. My 30s were good to me. Very tough at times but with every experience it’s made me who I am today”.

Pippa continued, “Someone said to me this week “your first 40 years is just experience” & I love that! I’m so excited to embrace this next decade with both arms”.

“I feel so lucky to have my precious family & to be surrounded by my fabulous friends- one of them said to me this morning “look at everything you’ve achieved ” .. & I’ve been thinking about it since”, she admitted before questioning, “What does success & achievement mean to each of us personally? I feel my happiest & most content I’ve ever felt.. and to me that is success”.

Many famous faces and loved ones headed to the comments to send birthday wishes to Pippa.

Blogger Sinéad de Buitléir wrote, “Happiest of birthdays @pipsy_pie you look AMAZING”.

“Love this. Happy 40th birthday Pippa xx”, penned SOSU Cosmetics creator Suzanne Jackson.

Dancing With The Stars judge Arthur Gourounlian added, “Pippitti, HAPPY 4-0 BABY. You are simply incredible inside and out, and i am absolutely honoured and delighted to call you my beautiful, wonderful friend”.