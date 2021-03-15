Pippa Middleton has given birth to second child with adorable name

Huge congratulations are in order for Pippa Middleton and her husband James Matthews who have just welcomed the birth of their second child!

According to a close family source who spoke to Hello! Pippa gave birth to a beautiful baby girl this morning at 4:22am on March 15, weighing 6lbs, 7oz. The parents decided to name their darling daughter Grace Elizabeth Jane.

“Mother and baby are doing well. She's perfect, everyone is overjoyed at such a happy arrival,” the insider added.

Of course, the name Grace Elizabeth Jane does have some sentimental significance for the family, as Elizabeth is also the middle name belonging to Pippa’s sister Kate Middleton and their mother Carole Middleton.

While the significance of the tiny tot’s first name, Grace, and her second middle name, Jane, are not quite certain yet, you simply can’t deny that they’re both adorable, classic names, which is likely why Pippa and James chose them.

The traditional monikers seem to be quite favourable for Pippa though, as she and husband James are also loving parents to their two-year old son, who they proudly named Arthur Michael William.

This new baby will be the fifth grandchild for Carole and Michael Middleton, who are already grandparents to the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

Congratulations again to Pippa and James Matthews — what an exciting new chapter!