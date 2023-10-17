Pink fans note concern as she cancels concerts due to family health

Fans of singer Pink have expressed their worries after she has postponed two of her upcoming concerts.

The So What hitmaker was due to perform at Tacoma Dome in Washington State today and tomorrow, as part of her Summer Carnival Tour. However, Pink has now sadly announced that she will be unable to perform in the city at this time.

Taking to social media last night, the 44-year-old released a statement to confirm that both concerts would not be going ahead as planned.

“I am so sorry to inform the Tacoma ticket holders that the two shows October 17 and October 18 (tomorrow and Wednesday) will be postponed,” Pink penned to her fanbase, adding that “Live Nation are working on future dates to reschedule.”

Although Pink has not yet confirmed the exact reason behind the last-minute cancellations, the mum-of-two has hinted concerns surrounding the health of a family member.

“Family medical issues require our immediate attention,” she continued candidly. “I send everyone my sincerest apologies for any inconvenience this has caused. I am sending nothing but love and health to all.”

Many of Pink’s 10.3M Instagram followers have since taken to the comments section of her statement to send their own well-wishes.

“I hope everything is okay!! Health is the MOST important thing,” one fan replied.

“Family first. See you at the rescheduled date,” another added.

“Sending prayers and good vibes! We will all reunite when you are ready!!” a third follower promised.

The announcement comes just a few days after Pink marked the birthday of her late father Jim, two years after he passed away from prostate cancer.

Pink, who is a mum to 12-year-old Willow and six-year-old Jameson, took to social media to share a bittersweet selfie with her late dad.

“Happy heavenly birthday Daddy-Sir. Thanks for the visit yesterday. Miss you,” she wrote in her caption, following on from Jim’s death in August 2021.

Pink is currently scheduled to continue her tour in Vancouver, Canada on Friday (October 20).