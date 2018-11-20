Picture This reveal special guests for 3Arena gigs AND extra tickets

Picture This will play to an army of loving fans at Dublin’s 3Arena in the new year. The Irish band will play an unprecedented 5-night run at 3Arena Dublin, March 2019.

It came as no surprise when the band sold out all five nights within one week, there’s no doubt the Irish public love them.

The lads confirmed that Lewis Capaldi and Dagny will be their special guests for the Dublin shows and we certainly can’t wait to see them perform.

If you’re one of the unlucky fans who missed out on tickets, you may be in luck. A limited number of production holds will now be released for sale to the public on Friday, November 23 at 9 am from Ticketmaster.

Seeing the One Drink singers in concert is one thing you really don’t want to miss out on so make sure you set your alarms for Friday morning to be in with a chance of scoring tickets.

A mere two years have passed since their formation and Picture This have impressively sold over 300,000 tickets, concluding 2017 with a sold-out UK and Ireland tour highlighted by gigs at O2 Shepherd’s Bush London, SSE Arena Belfast, and a two-night stand at 3Arena in Dublin.

This summer marked their first stadium tour in Ireland, which capped off with a 35,000-person stadium show selling out over 3 months prior. This accomplishment cemented the bands place amongst fellow RDS Stadium sell-out artists such as Queen, U2, Michael Jackson, Bon Jovi, Guns N’ Roses, Bruce Springsteen and Radiohead.